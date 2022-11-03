DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading 7.7% Higher

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $46.88. 137,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,103,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,894.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DoorDash by 71.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DoorDash by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

