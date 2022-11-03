Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 785,997 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.09.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $791.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.