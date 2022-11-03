Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 785,997 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $791.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
