TD Securities Trims AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Target Price to C$17.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.71.

BOS opened at C$6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$5.62 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.64.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. Research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

