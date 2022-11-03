Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Up 8.5%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. 11,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 686,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 4.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

