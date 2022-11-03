Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,008.80 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 45,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $18,008.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,724,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,878. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $205,986.55.
- On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $59,280.36.
Metacrine Trading Up 1.8 %
Metacrine stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Metacrine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 22.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.
About Metacrine
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
