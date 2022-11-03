Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,008.80 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 45,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $18,008.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,724,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,878. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $205,986.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $59,280.36.

Metacrine stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Metacrine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 22.29.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

