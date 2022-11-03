Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.30.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Xylem by 85.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Xylem by 25.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

