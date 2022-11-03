Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Up 7.6%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.30. 1,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 734,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOGO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Gogo by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 24,953.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 544,245 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

