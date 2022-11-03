Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Shares of ABNB opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

