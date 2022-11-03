Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 29,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,871,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.
Novavax Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
