Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 29,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,871,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

