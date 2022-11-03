Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $135.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.24.
Ecolab Stock Down 4.0 %
ECL opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.97. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ecolab
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
