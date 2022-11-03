Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Chegg Stock Up 22.0 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Chegg has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 24.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 113.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

