Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.73.

EA stock opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

