Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $408.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $403.00 to $408.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $457.36.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

TYL stock opened at $296.56 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $296.45 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.03 and a 200 day moving average of $359.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after purchasing an additional 85,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after purchasing an additional 79,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.