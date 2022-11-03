Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $174.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETN. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ETN opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.