Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Hologic by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 560.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Hologic by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.