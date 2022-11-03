Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.59 Million Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Canon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Canon Trading Down 1.0 %

Canon Company Profile

CAJ opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $25.79.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading

