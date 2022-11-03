Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

BRKR opened at $61.08 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

