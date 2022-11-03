Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,295 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 46.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $1,779,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $822,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

