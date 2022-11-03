TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Dover stock opened at $130.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

