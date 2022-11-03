TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,700 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of City worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of City by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of City by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of City by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,843. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

City Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.49. City Holding has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. Equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

