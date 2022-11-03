TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 51,408 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Clear Secure worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 84,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. now owns 484,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 159,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $214,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,041 in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure Stock Down 3.5 %

YOU stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

