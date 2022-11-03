PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 288,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.