TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,966 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,979,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,824,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.