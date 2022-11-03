Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 107,470 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 2.4 %

NNDM stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

