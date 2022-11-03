TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Trimble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Trimble by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Trimble by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

