Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

