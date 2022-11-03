Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Papa John’s International worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Papa John’s International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

