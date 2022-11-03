TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,500 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Encore Wire worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $151.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $122.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.