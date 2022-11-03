Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,668 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

