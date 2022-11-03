PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

PKI stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

