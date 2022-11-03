TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,831 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,831 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of agilon health worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 230,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 55,655 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in agilon health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in agilon health by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $222,377.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,410,216 shares of company stock valued at $277,646,991. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

agilon health Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 1.32. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

