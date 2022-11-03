TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,400 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 79.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.9% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Bank of America dropped their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of APTV opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.98. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

