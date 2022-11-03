TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,365 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 195.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $759.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.90. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

