Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.96. 17,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,760,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $3,186,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $7,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

