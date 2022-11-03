Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 6.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.63. 22,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,542,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,891 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Read More

