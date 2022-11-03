Gartner (NYSE:IT) Trading 7% Higher

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $323.40 and last traded at $323.17. 5,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.
Gartner Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
