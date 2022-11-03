Gartner (NYSE:IT) Trading 7% Higher

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $323.40 and last traded at $323.17. 5,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Gartner Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

