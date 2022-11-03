Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 6.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04. 35,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,575,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

