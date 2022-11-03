Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.35 and last traded at $109.35. 432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

