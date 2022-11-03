Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Up 6.5%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 58,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ero Copper Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $906.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
