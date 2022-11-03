Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $138.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE LEA opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.