Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

