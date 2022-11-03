Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Recommended Stories

