CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Benchmark

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CEIX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 227,275 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

