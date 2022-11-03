NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.79.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $7,172,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

