Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Cowen

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

