TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPK opened at $123.85 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

CPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

