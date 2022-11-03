Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.21 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 635,582 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.22.

EQNR opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

