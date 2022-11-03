iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

