Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 274,524 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $23,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

