Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UBS Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,543,000 after buying an additional 2,257,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,036,000 after buying an additional 652,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,286,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,987,000 after buying an additional 869,126 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. Barclays lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

